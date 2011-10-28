* Q3 adj EPS $1.17 vs estimate $1.17

* Revenue up 13 pct

* Three-way split set for Oct. 31

Oct 28 ITT Corp (ITT.N), which is splitting into three companies at the end of this month, reported a lower third quarter profit on Friday.

Net income came to $78 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $145 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for separation costs and other items, profit from continuing operations was $1.17 a share, in line with what analysts had expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 13 percent to $2.98 billion.

Defense revenue rose 12 percent to $1.5 billion, fluid technology revenue rose 17 percent to $1.1 billion, and the motion and flow control unit had a revenue rise of 6 percent to $386 million.

The company is spinning off the defense and water management segments to take advantage of recovering commercial markets as global military spending comes under pressure. The new water company will be called Xylem and the defense spin-off is named ITT Exelis.

The new ITT Corp will provide components for aerospace, rail, energy and other markets with estimated 2011 revenue of about $2 billion.

Shares of ITT were up 0.7 percent to $44.61 in morning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)