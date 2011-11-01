* Analyst sees solid growth for new ITT
* Defense, water spin-offs down amid broad sell-off
Nov 1 ITT Corp (ITT.N) shares soared more than
21 percent on Tuesday, one of the top percentage gainers on the
New York Stock Exchange a day after the company spun off its
water and defense businesses.
The spinoffs -- defense company ITT Exelis XLS.N and
water company Xylem (XYL.N) -- were down 5.7 percent and 0.8
percent, respectively, amid the broader market sell-off.
Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Michael Halloran said the
legacy ITT Corp, which now provides components for aerospace,
rail, energy and other markets with estimated 2011 revenue of
about $2 billion, had a "compelling" longer-term growth
projectory.
Post spin-offs, "ITT has become a high-quality and
diversified industrial company with balanced cyclical exposure,
attractive end markets (oil and gas, mining, aerospace,
automotive), and a growing emerging market and aftermarket
presence," Halloran said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
The company spun off the defense and water management
segments to take advantage of recovering commercial markets as
global military spending comes under pressure.
A 1-for-2 reverse stock split, under which every two shares
were converted into one common share of ITT Corp, was effective
with the Oct. 31 market close.
Also on Tuesday, ITT Corp said it completed the acquisition
of Blakers Pump Engineers, an Australia company that is a
distributor for its Goulds Pumps industrial business.
ITT shares gained $3.20 to $18.32 in afternoon trading. ITT
Exelis was down 61 cents at $10.69 and Xylem was off 24 cents
at $26.50.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Maureen Bavdek)