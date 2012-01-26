BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 ITT Educational Services Inc's quarterly profit fell sharply as new student sign-ups at the for-profit college chain slumped 15 percent.
The company's fourth-quarter net income was $76 million, or $2.87 a share, down 22 percent from $97.5 million, or $3.14 a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $368.3 million.
The company, which runs the ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, enrolled only 15,125 new students during the quarter.
Total enrollment decreased 14 percent to 73,255 as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.