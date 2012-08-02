BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 Defense contractor ITT Exelis, which was spun off last year from ITT Corp, reported a higher second quarter profit on Thursday as operating expenses declined.
Net income was $86 million, or 46 cents a diluted share, for the quarter, Exelis said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That compared with a profit of $79 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.
ITT Exelis, which is known for its night vision goggles and jammers that prevent roadside bombs, said quarterly revenue fell 7 percent to $1.38 billion. Information and technical services revenue fell 6 percent, and revenue for the intelligence electronics segment fell 9 percent.
Research and development costs decreased about 41 percent in the quarter, while selling, general and administrative expenses fell 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Andre Grenon)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering