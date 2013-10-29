BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners, general partner, unit enters into an equity distribution agreement
* Summit Midstream Partners LP- co, general partner, unit entered into an equity distribution agreement
SAO PAULO Oct 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, posted third-quarter net income that surpassed analysts' estimates, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The bank earned recurring profit, or net income excluding one-time items, of 4.022 billion reais ($1.84 billion) in the quarter, above the average 3.782 billion reais projected in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.
* Summit Midstream Partners LP- co, general partner, unit entered into an equity distribution agreement
* CSX -on Feb. 21, 2017, approved and commenced a management streamlining and realignment plan
* Bharti Global Limited reports a 10.6 percent stake in Triton International Ltd as of Feb. 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lPwzRH) Further company coverage: