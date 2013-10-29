SAO PAULO Oct 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, posted third-quarter net income that surpassed analysts' estimates, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The bank earned recurring profit, or net income excluding one-time items, of 4.022 billion reais ($1.84 billion) in the quarter, above the average 3.782 billion reais projected in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.