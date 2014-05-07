BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
LONDON May 7 ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, has agreed to buy a controlling stake in U.S. reality producer Leftfield Entertainment for an initial payment of $360 million.
ITV said the deal, which has already gained regulatory approval, would make ITV Studios U.S. the largest unscripted independent producer in the United States. It will be earnings enhancing from day one.
ITV will make an initial cash payment of $360m for 80 percent of Leftfield. (Reporting by Kate Holton)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.