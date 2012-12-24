PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 24 Britain's ITV Plc said it will buy a 61.5 percent stake in U.S.-based Gurney Productions, which makes reality programmes, for $40 million to boost its production business in the United States.
"Our studios business is already showing strong organic growth and the acquisition of Gurney is an important step forward as we continue to expand our international production capability," ITV Chief Executive Adam Crozier said in a statement.
Britain's largest free-to-air commercial broadcaster would have the option to buy the remaining 38.5 percent stake in Gurney three years after the deal through the fifth year.
ITV shares closed at 106.6 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: