* Nine-month advertising revenue up 1 pct, beating flat
forecast
* Revenues up 6 pct to 1.66 bln stg, boosted by production
arm
* Shares dip 0.3 pct
LONDON, Nov 19 ITV, Britain's biggest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said that a strong line-up
of autumn shows would help to achieve a 2 percent rise in
advertising revenues across its channels this year.
The company, whose reality show 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out
of Here' opened its new season with ratings of nearly 13 million
viewers on Sunday, said that advertising revenue rose 1 percent
in the nine months to Sept. 30, beating July's forecast of flat
revenue in the period.
Advertising income rose 8 percent in October and was
forecast to be up 4 percent in November and 1 percent in
December, ITV said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Adam Crozier has been widening the
broadcaster's revenue base to lessen its reliance on the
advertising market by investing in its production arm, along
with its online and pay and interactive TV operations.
The group said the additional income sources boosted total
external revenues for the period, which rose 6 percent to 1.66
billion pounds ($2.7 billion), just ahead of Citi analysts'
forecasts.
Shares in ITV, which have climbed by 77 percent since the
start of the year, were trading 0.3 percent lower at 186 pence
at 0858 GMT.
Analysts at Citi said that the near-term picture at ITV is
robust, underpinned by improving prospects for the British
economy, but there is no significant upward pressure on
forecasts, with the consensus estimate for full-year advertising
revenue already at 1.9 percent.