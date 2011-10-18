* Brings 12 of 15 Channel Three licences under ITV ownership

* Terms of deal undisclosed (Adds details)

LONDON Oct 18 ITV , Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, has agreed to buy Channel Islands broadcaster Channel Television from Yattendon, bringing an independent corner of its regional network under its ownership.

The terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not disclosed.

Channel Television, which is already branded ITV, produces local news and sports for residents of Jersey, where it is based, Guernsey and the other Channel Islands, as well as the long-running children's television show "Puffin's Pla(i)ce".

It also provides compliance services for a number of independently produced shows, including "Britain's Got Talent", broadcast on the ITV network.

The move will bring 12 of the 15 Channel Three broadcast licences under ITV ownership. Northern Ireland-based UTV and Scotland's STV , which has two licences, hold the others.

Shares in ITV were 1.2 percent lower at 0842 GMT on Tuesday, broadly in line with the FTSE 100 index . (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Neil Maidment)