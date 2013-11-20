By Kate Holton
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 20 ITV, Britain's biggest
commercial free-to-air broadcaster, expects to outperform the UK
advertising market in 2014 due to strong demand by major brands
during the soccer world cup, its chief executive said.
CEO Adam Crozier told a Morgan Stanley conference in
Barcelona that ITV, the home of "X-Factor" talent show and
period drama "Downton Abbey", was in the best financial shape it
had been in for years.
With another strong year of trading expected next year both
in terms of the programmes offered and the viewers they draw,
Crozier said the group could also look to pay another special
dividend as the advertising revenues boost cash generation.
"Overall I am confident that we should outperform the market
next year," he told investors at the annual event. "We've got
the World Cup in the summer which England have now qualified for
and that should bring brands into television. The signs are
certainly better than they have been for three or four years.
"Onscreen performance this year drives advertising
performance next year. Onscreen we've had our strongest year for
a decade. This should stand us in a very good stead."
ITV has said it expects its net advertising revenue to be up
2 percent for this full-year, which would be broadly in line
with the British television advertising market.
Morgan Stanley expects ad growth at ITV to be up 3 percent
in 2014.
Crozier joined ITV in 2010 when the group was struggling to
cope with the collapse in advertising revenues sparked by the
economic downturn.
Since then the former boss of the Royal Mail has settled the
company by broadening its revenue base from a reliance on TV
advertising by ramping up its production arm and developing
online services.
On Monday the group updated the market, showing that the
share of its viewing on its main ITV1 channel was up 3 percent
and the group of channels up 4 percent, driven not only by the
success of one-off popular dramas such as "Broadchurch" but also
by a strong performance from some of its longest-running soap
operas.
ITV under Crozier has also increased the number of countries
it is selling its programmes to.
"This year, year on year, we will see margin improvements in
both the broadcast and the studios business," he said. "Run
properly, this is a very cash generative business and if we
think it's right and sensible then obviously we will look to
reward shareholders."
ITV announced a 156 million pound ($236 million) special
dividend in February this year after full-year earnings rose 13
percent.