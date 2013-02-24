BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
Feb 24 Media company ITV will unveil plans to return as much as 200 million pounds to shareholders through a special dividend when it reports full-year results on Wednesday, Sky News reported on Sunday.
ITV's board will meet early this week to approve the proposed dividend, Sky News said on its website.
The size of the special dividend was not yet decided although it was likely to be well over 100 million pounds and probably close to double that sum, Sky News reported, citing insiders at the company.
ITV, home to period drama "Downton Abbey," declined to comment.
March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.
March 8 London-focused estate agent Foxtons posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.