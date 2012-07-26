(Corrects year in para 3)

LONDON, July 26 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected ad revenues to dip in the summer, when many viewers will be watching the Olympics on the rival BBC, overshadowing a 3 percent rise in the first half.

The broadcaster, home to soap opera Coronation Street and period drama Downton Abbey, said advertising revenue would be down 10 percent in July, 11 percent in August and between flat and down 5 percent in September, resulting in a broadly flat overall performance for the nine months to end-September.

The company posted a 15 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 235 million pounds ($363.6 million) and the same rise in adjusted earnings per share to 4.7 pence, both ahead of analyst expectations, helped by a strong performance from its production arm and its Euro 2012 soccer coverage. ($1 = 0.6463 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)