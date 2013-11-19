LONDON Nov 19 ITV, Britain's biggest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected advertising
revenues across its channels to rise 2 percent for the year,
reflecting a strong programme schedule in the final quarter.
The company said advertising revenue across its channels
rose 1 percent in the nine months to end September, beating its
prediction of flat revenues made in July. Ad revenue rose 8
percent in October and was forecast to be up 4 percent in
November and up 1 percent in December.
Total external revenues for the period rose 6 percent to
1.66 billion pounds ($2.7 billion), driven by strong growth in
Online, Pay & Interactive and in ITV Studios, it said on
Tuesday.