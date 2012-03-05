March 5 STV Group Plc and UTV
Media Plc said they renewed network affiliate deals that
would allow them to continue to carry ITV Plc's Channel
3 network in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Under the STV deal, a settlement balance of 10.8 million
pounds ($17.12 million) payable to ITV would be made from
programme stock and cash, the Glasgow, Scotland-based company
said.
The UTV deal, which runs till 2014, will also give the
Northern Ireland broadcaster access to all ITV 1 programming for
use on its UTV Player and allow for the distribution of UTV HD
on the Sky and freesat platforms in Northern Ireland.
Both deals are subject to regulatory approval.
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
(Reporting By Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anthony Kurian,
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)