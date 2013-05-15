LONDON May 15 ITV, Britain's biggest
commercial free-to-air broadcaster, warned its net advertising
revenue would fall sharply in the second quarter due to tough
comparatives, after edging forecasts for the first three months
of the year.
The home of soap opera "Coronation Street" and period drama
"Downton Abbey" said on Wednesday its net advertising revenue
was up 6 percent in the first quarter but is expected to be down
12 percent in April, down 7 percent in May and down between 12
and 15 percent in June.
Initial indications are that it will be positive in July.