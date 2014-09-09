LONDON, Sept 9 Liberty Global has no current plans to increase its holding in British broadcaster ITV , its chief strategy officer James Ryan said on Tuesday, after the highly acquisitive firm took a 6.4 percent stake earlier this year.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society's conference in London on Tuesday, Ryan said the holding gave the U.S.-based cable group a "seat at the table" but that it had no plans to increase it at this stage.

"We have no current plans to build that stake," he said. "We do want to find some portfolio investments we can use to enhance the Virgin Media acquisition, so for us the ITV stake, where it is right now is perfect ... it gives us a seat at the table, at any UK content discussions." (Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)