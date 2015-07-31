LONDON, July 31 European cable operator Liberty
Global said it had increased its stake in ITV
to 9.9 percent via a hedging deal, but said it still had no
intention of taking over Britain's biggest free-to-air
commercial TV company.
Liberty, the owner of pay-TV company Virgin Media, took a
6.4 percent stake in ITV last year, and in September said it had
no plans to increase the holding.
"Given ITV's operating and stock price performance, we were
able to increase our stake to 9.9 percent with no incremental
investment by hedging our existing equity position," Liberty
said on Friday.
"This investment remains an opportunistic one for us in our
largest market."
Liberty Global confirmed it did not intend to make an offer
to acquire ITV.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)