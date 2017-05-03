LONDON May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive
Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
The company said Finance Director Ian Griffiths would lead
the executive team until it appoints a successor, helped by
chairman Peter Bazalgette, who will become executive chairman
during that time.
Crozier, who has grown ITV's production operations to reduce
its reliance on advertising during his time in charge, will
leave on June 30, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.
