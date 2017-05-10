LONDON May 10 Commercial broadcaster ITV said its net advertising revenue could fall by as much as 20 percent in June as its outgoing Chief Executive Adam Crozier signed off with a tough trading update.

The "Coronation Street" and "Britain's Got Talent" broadcaster said net advertising revenue would be down by 8 to 9 percent in the first half of the year, with the measurement set to fall by 8 percent in May and between 15-20 percent in June.

Analysts had expected June to be a tough month after it showed Euro 2016 soccer matches in the previous year, which boosted viewing figures.

The group reiterated its forecast for the full year.

