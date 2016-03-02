LONDON, March 2 Britain's ITV said it expected to outperform the television advertising market in 2016 after reporting a 20 percent jump in 2015 earnings per share and returning 400 million pounds to shareholders with a special dividend.

Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster reported adjusted earnings per share of 16.5 pence, compared with a forecast of 16.1 pence. Core earnings rose 18 percent to 865 million pounds ($1.2 billion)on revenue up 15 percent to 2.97 billion pounds.

The company said on Wednesday it would pay a special dividend of 10 pence a share in addition to a final dividend of 4.1 pence, which was ahead of previous guidance. ($1 = 0.7160 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)