LONDON Nov 13 British broadcaster ITV said it was confident of delivering double-digit profit growth this year, reflecting a 5 percent rise in ad revenue, significantly ahead of the market.

The maker of soap opera Coronation Street said its external revenue for the nine months to end-Sept rose 8 percent to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.84 billion) .

Chief Executive Adam Crozier said: "Our Broadcast business has performed strongly with advertising revenues up 6 percent in the first nine months. We expect to be up around 5 percent over the year, well ahead of the UK television advertising market and our best outperformance of the market for five years."

ITV said ad revenue across its channels was forecast to rise 1 percent in November and between 1 and 3 percent in December. (1 US dollar = 0.6342 British pound) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)