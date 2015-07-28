LONDON, July 28 British broadcaster ITV
said it expected its net advertising revenue to improve slightly
in the second-half, helped by the Rugby World Cup.
ITV, home to the Downton Abbey drama, reiterated its outlook
for the full year and said it expected ad revenues to be up 6
percent for the nine months to the end of September, after a 5
percent rise in the first six months.
The group said adjusted core earnings for the six months
were up 24 percent to 400 million pounds ($623 million), helped
by a strong performance from the broadcast and online business.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
