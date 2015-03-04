(Adds reaction and share price)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, March 4 The British broadcaster ITV
declared victory in its transformation plan on
Wednesday, returning cash to shareholders after strong
international growth and new revenue streams helped it to beat
2014 profit forecasts.
Adam Crozier took over the top job at ITV in 2010 when
Britain's biggest listed free-to-air broadcaster was on its
knees, buffeted by the fluctuations of advertising markets and
haemorrhaging viewers to the higher quality programming coming
from the publicly owned BBC.
Asked to restore the company to its glory days of the 1990s,
Crozier set about expanding its production business, developing
new online platforms and improving the quality of its
programming.
On Wednesday, the home of the period drama Downton Abbey
said it would mark the improvement with a 250 million pound
($383 million) special dividend and a 34 percent hike in the
full-year dividend, sending its shares up 4 percent.
The stock is now up more than 240 percent since the
51-year-old former Royal Mail boss took over.
"Management is declaring victory on its five-year
transformation plan," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Keith
Bowman. "A more balanced business, less reliant on volatile
advertising revenues and the UK, has been created, with the next
phase of its strategy now being pursued."
Of ITV's various revenue streams, the online, pay and
interactive division was up 30 percent to 153 million pounds and
the ITV Studios business grew by 9 percent to 933 million
pounds, with almost half the revenues from that division coming
from outside Britain.
Total net advertising revenue was up 6 percent to 1.6
billion pounds, while revenue from non advertising sources rose
10 percent to make up 45 percent of total revenue. ITV's total
external revenue for 2014 was 2.59 billion pounds.
ITV also said it had started 2015 well, with net advertising
revenue forecast to be up 11 percent in the first quarter, and
up 4-7 percent in April.
The one weakness within the results was the group's share of
viewing, which fell in 2014 after rising in 2013. ITV said this
was in large part due to a weaker performance from its main ITV1
channel.
Crozier told reporters that ITV's linear broadcast
television had held up well, but had struggled to keep up with
the BBC, which he said had outspent its competitors. ITV plans
to increase its total network programme budget by around 20
million pounds to 1.040 billion pounds to counter this trend.
In total, full-year pretax profit was up 23 percent to 712
million pounds, compared with a forecast of 681 million pounds
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.6519 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young and Kevin
Liffey)