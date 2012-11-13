LONDON Nov 13 British broadcaster ITV
met guidance with flat net advertising revenue (NAR) for the
nine months to end-September and said it expected a similar
performance for the balance of the year, outperforming the wider
market.
The company, home to period drama "Downton Abbey" and
reality show "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here" said on
Tuesday its total external revenues rose 4 percent to 1.57
billion pounds ($2.49 billion), with non-NAR revenues up 15
percent to 730 million pounds.
ITV said ITV Studios was trading strongly with total revenue
up 20 percent to 498 million pounds.
The firm, which has "The X-factor" as the centrepiece of its
weekend schedule, ended the period with net cash of 90 million
pounds.
It said total cost savings would be around 30 million pounds
in 2012, 10 million pounds ahead of target.
"The economic outlook remains uncertain and we continue to
see monthly volatility in the UK television advertising market,
but the underlying trends have not changed," said CEO Adam
Crozier.