LONDON Jan 29 ITV is launching its
first pay-TV channel, one dedicated to British drama,
exclusively on Sky's satellite and online platforms as
part of a new four-year partnership with its pay-TV rival, the
UK broadcaster said on Wednesday.
ITV Encore, due to launch later this year, will broadcast
re-runs of shows previously transmitted on ITV's free-to-air
channels, ITV said, and from 2015 it will also screen original
commissions.
"ITV Encore is right in line with our strategy of growing
non advertising revenues while at the same time creating even
greater opportunities to showcase new drama," ITV chief
executive Adam Crozier said.
Drama has been a highlight of ITV schedules in recent years,
with shows such as Broadchurch and Downton Abbey helping its
main ITV free-to-air channel increase its share of viewing last
year for the first time in a decade.
As part of the wider agreement, ITV has renewed the deals
that allow Sky to carry its ITV 2, 3 and 4HD channels. The
pay-TV company will also be able to use more ITV content, such
as catch up and video-on-demand services, in its online offers,
and ITV content will be available to rent in Sky Store, ITV
said.
Analysts at Liberum welcomed the deal.
"It is increasingly clear ITV is becoming cleverer about
monetising its content," they said.
Shares in ITV were up 1.8 percent at 200.2 pence at 1215
GMT.