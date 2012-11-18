REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
NEW YORK Nov 18 ITW Chairman and chief executive officer David B. Speer has passed away after an illness, the company announced on Sunday. He was 61.
The Glenview-based industrial equipment maker said E. Scott Santi, 51, has been elected chief executive officer to succeed Speer, effective immediately. Santi has been the acting chief executive officer in light of Speer's medical leave since October.
ITW also said Robert S. Morrison, 70, was elected non-executive chairman of the board of directors. He was named acting non-executive chairman in October, and has been an independent director since 2003.
"On behalf of everyone at ITW, our thoughts and prayers are with David's family during this difficult time," Morrison said in a press release.
"David's energy and enthusiasm leave an indelible mark on ITW, the Chicago business community, and the many not-for-profit organizations he served. He will be greatly missed."
Shares of ITW ended up 0.2 percent at $58.87 on Friday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.