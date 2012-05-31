WASHINGTON May 31 Antitrust regulators have wrapped up a settlement agreement with Graco Inc, giving the company approval to complete its purchase of some assets belonging to Illinois Tool Works Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Under a proposed order, Graco would be required to sell the global liquid finishing business of Illinois Tool Works and ITW Finishing LLC.

The two companies are among only three in the United States to make equipment that applies paint and other liquid finishes to a broad range of manufactured goods, the FTC said in announcing in December that it opposed the deal. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)