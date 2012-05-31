WASHINGTON May 31 Antitrust regulators have
wrapped up a settlement agreement with Graco Inc, giving
the company approval to complete its purchase of some assets
belonging to Illinois Tool Works Inc, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Thursday.
Under a proposed order, Graco would be required to sell the
global liquid finishing business of Illinois Tool Works and ITW
Finishing LLC.
The two companies are among only three in the United States
to make equipment that applies paint and other liquid finishes
to a broad range of manufactured goods, the FTC said in
announcing in December that it opposed the deal.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)