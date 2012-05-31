* Graco had bought finishing business for $650 mln
* FTC said in December it would challenge the deal
* Settlement allows Graco to keep part of the business
(Adds details of the settlement)
WASHINGTON, May 31 Graco Inc will be
forced to sell off part of the finishing business it bought from
Illinois Tool Works, according to a settlement announced
by the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday.
The FTC said in December it planned to file a complaint
against Graco's plan to buy the finishing business for $650
million in cash. Graco and Illinois Tool Works are two of only
three companies in the United States to make equipment that
applies paint and other finishes to a broad range of
manufactured goods.
The settlement will require Graco to sell off the liquid
finishing business within 180 days, but will allow it to retain
other parts of the finishing business. The FTC has withdrawn its
legal challenge to the deal.
Graco had completed the sale in April, during ongoing talks
with the FTC.
Minneapolis-based Graco purchased Illinois Tool Works
finishing business to increase its presence in the international
markets.
Graco did not respond to a telephone call seeking a comment.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)