* Number of worldwide end markets saw slowing growth

* ITW reaffirms Q3 and full-year forecast

NEW YORK Aug 19 Industrial conglomerate Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) said on Friday that growth at a number of worldwide end markets slowed through the three-month period ended July 31.

Total operating revenue rose 17 percent for its latest three-month period, compared with the 17.5 percent growth for the quarter ended June 30.

However, the company did reaffirm its forecasts for the third quarter and full year 2011.

For the year, it expects earnings from continuing operations to be $4.05 a share to $4.21 a share and revenue growth of 16 percent to 18 percent.

Illinois Tool's shares fell slightly in premarket trade to $41.20 from its Thursday close of $41.42. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)