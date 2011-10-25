* Q3 shr from cont ops $1 vs. $0.98 expected
* Q3 sales up 16 pct to $4.58 bln
* Sees Q4 cont ops $0.86 to $0.94 vs. $0.91 expected
(Adds details on sales, outlook)
Oct 25 Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) reported
a 22 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by
demand for welding products, stronger auto production and
dollar weakness, but the diversified manufacturer said it
expects European sales to slow.
Third-quarter net earnings rose to $507.6 million, or $1.04
per share, from $422.0 million, or 84 cents per share, a year
before.
The maker of restaurant equipment, industrial packaging,
and components for cars and trucks earned $1.00 per share from
continuing operations, 2 cents ahead of forecasts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $4.58 billion, slightly ahead of
Wall Street forecasts for $4.55 billion. Sales grew more than
twice as fast in North America as in Europe, while the weak
U.S. dollar contributed almost 5 points of the sales growth.
The dollar will not provide a tailwind in the fourth
quarter, the company said.
Illinois Tool forecast modestly weaker European revenues in
the fourth quarter, when it expects to earn 86 to 94 cents a
share from continuing operations.
Analysts were looking for 91 cents a share in the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Dave Zimmerman)