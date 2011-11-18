* Organic revenue up 7 pct

Nov 18 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) said on Friday that its revenue rose 14 percent for the three months ended Oct. 31 on strong demand for its transportation and power systems equipment.

Factoring out acquisitions and currency fluctuations, underlying revenue was up 7 percent in the period, a faster growth rate than the 6.2 percent reported for its third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company held its fourth-quarter earnings-per-share forecast steady at 86 cents to 94 cents from continuing operations, an outlook it said presumes "modestly lower" European organic revenue.

Illinois Tool's shares were up 0.7 percent at $44.70 in morning trading. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)