Ben Affleck says he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction
LOS ANGELES, March 14 Actor Ben Affleck said on Tuesday that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, saying he wanted to "be the best father I can be."
April 22 Illinois Tool Works Inc posted better-than-expected results on Tuesday, and raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing strong sales of components to the auto industry.
The Glenview, Illinois-based diversified manufacturer, which makes everything from vehicle parts to food service equipment to arc welding tools, reported a profit from continuing operations of $473 million, or $1.01 a share, up from $354 million, or 88 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.
The results from continuing operations excluded income from its decorative surfaces business, which has been sold.
On that basis, analysts on average expected a profit of 98 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales grew 4 percent to $3.6 billion, the company said, driven by a 13 percent increase in sales to the global auto industry. Sales growth was especially dramatic in China, now the world's No. 1 car market, where revenue jumped 28 percent.
ITW also raised its full-year outlook, saying it now expects to earn a profit in the range of $4.45 to $4.65 a share, up from a previous range of $4.30 to $4.50 a share.
In premarket trading, ITW shares were up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, March 14 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it is not investing in a Manhattan office tower owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.