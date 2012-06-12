MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's Iusacell said on
Tuesday it will announce a deal with Spain's Telefonica, an
agreement that takes place as the Mexican cellphone company
waits to learn whether regulators approved the sale of half of
the firm to broadcaster Televisa.
The deal with the Spanish company will be made public at a
press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday morning, Iusacell
said in a release.
Officials at Iusacell and Telefonica declined to
comment further on the agreement. CNN Expansion website said the
deal could include sharing telecommunications infrastructure.
Iusacell holds less than 5 percent of the Mexican mobile
phone market but Telefonica is the No. 2 player, with a share of
over 20 percent. Tycoon Carlos Slim's leading company America
Movil holds about 70 percent.
Earlier this month, Vodafone and Telefonica's unit
O2, said they were sharing infrastructure to boost coverage and
to speed up the availability of a fourth-generation network in
Britain.
The deal between Iusacell and Telefonica in Mexico could
follow this example and give the telecommunications companies
ways to meet the rising cost of keeping pace with technological
advances and customer demands.
A tie-up between Iusacell and Telefonica would also
strengthen their ability to compete against Slim, the undisputed
provider of mobile, fixed-line and Internet services in Mexico
and the world's richest man.
PENDING DEAL
Televisa bid $1.6 billion for half of Iusacell in 2011 but
the transaction was initially blocked in a 3-to-2 vote in
January.
Mexico's Federal Competition Commission killed the plan
because of concerns about an alliance between Televisa's boss
Emilio Azcarraga and fellow TV mogul Ricardo Salinas, who owns
No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca as well as Iusacell.
After Televisa and Iusacell requested a review of the
transaction, regulators voted the deal a second time last
Wednesday. However, the decision will not be made public until
this week.
In 2010 Televisa, Telefonica and cable company Megacable
bid for and won two dark fiber strands being sold
by Mexico's power company. Iusacell withdrew from the auction
after it rejected the tender terms.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Bernard Orr)