MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexico's Grupo Salinas said on Thursday that conditions imposed by the competition regulator to pass the sale of half of cell phone company Iusacell to broadcaster Televisa were extremely harsh, costly and hard to meet.

The group's spokesman Luis Nino de Rivera said they will seek clarification on conditions set by the country's federal competition commission, or Cofeco.

Grupo Salinas is the holding of Iusacell. (Reporting By Tomas Sarmiento)