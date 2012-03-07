MELBOURNE, March 8 Ivanhoe Australia has started producing copper and gold from its Osborne acquisition in Australia, the company, 59 percent owned by billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines, said on Thursday.

"The commencement of copper-gold production at the Osborne facilities is an important first step in what we envisage will be the creation of a strong cashflow stream for 15 to 20 years," Ivanhoe Australia Chief Executive Peter Reeve said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)