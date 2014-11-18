(adds attempts to contact companies, Callahan participation)
Nov 17 A group led by Canadian property investor
Ivanhoe Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office
tower for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
terms of the sale.
If finalized, the deal for the 1095 Avenue of the Americas
building would be the second most expensive sale of an
individual office building in the U.S., the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/11eMwF6)
Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real-estate arm of public pension
fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, is in
the deal with Callahan Capital Partners, the report added.
Blackstone and Ivanhoe could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Alan
Crosby)