* Minister says Mongolia wants to renegotiate agreement
* Ivanhoe says expects government to honor existing deal
* Ivanhoe shares down more than 12 pct on NYSE, TSX
By Euan Rocha and David Stanway
Sept 26 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) fell
more than 12 percent on Monday after Mongolia said it plans to
renegotiate a landmark deal related to the development of the
huge Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project.
Vancouver-based Ivanhoe's shares tumbled on both the
Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, despite a
strong statement from the company that it expects Mongolia to
honor the existing investment pact, which was signed in 2009
following years of negotiations.
Ivanhoe is developing the project in Mongolia's South Gobi
region with Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L),
which owns nearly 50 percent of Ivanhoe's outstanding shares.
The existing investment agreement gave 66 percent of the
multibillion-dollar Oyu Tolgoi project to Ivanhoe, with the
rest held by the Mongolian government. The deal says the
government can raise its stake to 50 percent after 30 years.
However, a group of 20 parliamentarians in Mongolia has
submitted a petition to the government asking it to reopen
negotiations to increase the government's stake.
Mongolia's mining minister, Dashdorj Zorigt, told reporters
on Sunday that the government has submitted a revised agreement
to Ivanhoe that would speed up the timetable for it to increase
its stake to 50 percent.
Ivanhoe and Rio Tinto have already sunk billions of dollars
into the project, which is expected to begin initial production
in 2012. Average annual output from Oyu Tolgoi during its first
10 years of commercial production is expected to exceed 650,000
ounces of gold, 3 million ounces of silver and 1.2 billion
pounds (544,000 tonnes) of copper.
Ivanhoe, which is led by well-known mining financier Robert
Friedland, argues that the existing investment agreement for
Oyu Tolgoi remains a fair and legally binding contract.
"The investment agreement has been fundamental in building
Mongolia's reputation as an increasingly reliable and stable
destination for foreign investment," the company said in its
statement.
MONGOLIAN MOVE
"I know the current agreement is based on law, but we need
to change it," G. Bayarsaikhan, a lawmaker who signed the
petition, told Reuters.
"I know foreign companies are working in a high-risk
environment, but the interests of both sides need to be taken
into account," he said. "Trust is the basis of business but any
agreement must be of benefit to both sides. Agreements are made
to be revised."
Bayarsaikhan said the petition calls for the ownership
terms to be changed as soon as the foreign companies investing
in the project recover their investment.
"It could be five years, six years or 10 years," he said.
Political opinion in Mongolia on the subject is not
unanimous, however. Sanjaasuren Oyun, a former foreign minister
and a current member of parliament, said the country should
honor the existing pact.
"We shouldn't focus on Oyu Tolgoi - Oyu Tolgoi is already
done," he told Reuters in an interview. "The agreement should
stay. It shouldn't be changed."
The growing uncertainty around the agreement led to a sharp
sell-off in Ivanhoe shares on Monday. The stock was down 12.6
percent at $13.99 on the NYSE and down 12.4 percent at C$14.47
in Toronto. Rio Tinto shares ended the day down 0.7 percent at
2,945.77 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
Ivanhoe shares, which touched a record high of C$28.98 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange in February, have dropped roughly 50
percent since then on concerns about the global economy and the
price of copper, along with fears that Mongolia would try to
renegotiate the investment agreement.
POWER SUPPLY
Ivanhoe also said recent comments from Rio executives about
a possible delay in the delivery of electric power to Oyu
Tolgoi were not accurate.
The company said it remains confident that "the necessary
agreements between Mongolia and China will be satisfactorily
concluded to secure the timely supply of interim, high-voltage
electric power from China to ensure that Oyu Tolgoi can begin
commercial production on schedule."
"Ivanhoe will be informing Rio Tinto of its objections to a
number of recent statements and will ask Rio Tinto to adhere to
a policy of public disclosure that is accurate, clear and
complete on key details and fair to all Ivanhoe shareholders,"
the company said.
