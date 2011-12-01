MELBOURNE Dec 1 Ivanhoe Mines on
Thursday said there was only a small chance of a delay to a
power contract with China to operate the Oyu Tologi copper
project in neighbouring Mongolia.
"There is a very very small probability of a delay," Robert
Friedland, Ivanhoe's chief executive, said.
Vancouver-based Ivanhoe is 49 percent owned by global mining
giant Rio Tinto and is focused on developing
the Oyu Tolgoi project, which is located in Mongolia's South
Gobi region and is one of the largest known copper deposits in
the world.
