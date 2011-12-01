MELBOURNE Dec 1 Ivanhoe Mines on Thursday said there was only a small chance of a delay to a power contract with China to operate the Oyu Tologi copper project in neighbouring Mongolia.

"There is a very very small probability of a delay," Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe's chief executive, said.

Vancouver-based Ivanhoe is 49 percent owned by global mining giant Rio Tinto and is focused on developing the Oyu Tolgoi project, which is located in Mongolia's South Gobi region and is one of the largest known copper deposits in the world.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by James Regan)