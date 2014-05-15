May 15 Canada's Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said it would not be able to develop two mines in Democratic Republic of Congo unless it gets more funds by the end of the second quarter.

Kamoa produces copper while Kipushi also mines zinc, lead and germanium, Ivanhoe said in its first-quarter earnings release on Thursday.

Ivanhoe's net loss widened to $48.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $42.4 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)