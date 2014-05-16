(Corrects spelling of analyst's name in paragraphs 6 and 9 to
* To spend almost all working capital on South Africa mine
* Q1 net loss $48.8 mln vs $ 42.4 mln year earlier
* Shares fall as much as 7 percent
By Anannya Pramanick
May 15 Canada's Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said
it would not be able to advance development of two mines in the
Democratic Republic of Congo this year unless it gets more funds
by the end of the second quarter, sending its shares down as
much as 7 percent in early trading.
Ivanhoe, which does not have any producing mines, said it
would spend most of its funds on its Platreef mine in South
Africa, which is estimated to produce about 785,000 ounces of
platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold a year.
The company said it had consolidated working capital of
about $149.8 million as of March 31, down from $201.7 million at
Dec. 31. It needs about $1.7 billion to bring the mechanized
Platreef mine into production.
The company said on Thursday its access to financing was
uncertain and that there was no assurance that additional
funding would be available to the company in the near future.
Ivanhoe said it was considering a number of options
including joint ventures, a restructuring of the company,
spinning off assets and raising money through debt or equity.
"Realistically the only option available at the moment is
probably to raise equity," Raymond James analyst Alex Terentiew
said.
The Congo mines, Kamoa and Kipushi, make up 83 percent of
the company's net asset value, he said.
Ivanhoe holds a 95 percent stake in the Kamoa copper project
and a 68 percent stake in Kipushi, which contains zinc, lead and
germanium apart from copper.
Ivanhoe will likely look for a partner to develop Kamoa,
Terentiew said.
It would be less likely to sell its stake in Kipushi as it
could be the company's first source of cash flow, he said.
The company owns 90 percent of Platreef and a Japanese
consortium led by Itochu Corp owns the rest.
Ivanhoe also posted a bigger loss in the first quarter, hurt
by higher exploration costs. Net loss widened to $48.8 million
in the quarter ended March 31 from $42.4 million a year earlier.
Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe's founder and chairman, made a
name for himself in 1996 by selling an undeveloped Canadian
nickel-copper project called Voisey's Bay for C$4.3 billion
($3.94 billion). The mine is now owned by Brazil's Vale SA
.
He solidified his reputation with the earlier incarnation of
Ivanhoe Mines, now called Turquoise Hill Resources,
building the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia. Global
miner Rio Tinto now controls Turquoise Hill and
operates the massive mine.
Ivanhoe's shares fell to C$1.67 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday. They have fallen more than 27 percent in
the last 12 months.
($1 = 1.0906 Canadian dollars)
