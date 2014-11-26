Nov 26 South African police fired rubber bullets
on Wednesday to disperse a stone-throwing crowd which blocked a
road to a platinum mine being developed by Canadian mining
company Ivanhoe Mines in the northern Limpopo province,
police said.
Three people were arrested after some 300 to 400 people
blockaded the road with rocks and tires and started to throw
stones at police, Mahwelereng police spokesman Steve Mabuza
said. One woman was slightly injured.
In a statement, Ivanhoe said about 100 people had gathered
after organizers falsely told local residents that the company
would be recruiting workers for construction at the site.
It blamed "a number of known troublemakers" for the clashes
near the $1.5 billion Platreef platinum project and said it was
confident that an "overwhelming majority" of people in
communities around the project support the planned mine.
Ivanhoe, whose chairman is flamboyant mining promoter Robert
Friedland, this month received final approval from the South
African government to resume development of the underground
mine.
The Platreef project is 64 percent owned by Ivanhoe and 10
percent owned by a Japanese consortium of Itochu Corporation;
ITC Platinum, an Itochu affiliate; Japan Oil, Gas and Metals
National Corporation; and Japan Gas Corporation. A trust
representing 20 nearby communities holds a 20 percent stake.
