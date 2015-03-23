TORONTO, March 23 Ivanhoe Mines said on
Monday that China's Zijin Mining Group is set to buy a 9.9
percent stake in Ivanhoe, which owns a large platinum deposit in
South Africa, along with a couple of base metal assets in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Under the terms of the deal, Ivanhoe Mines, which is led by
well-known mining financier Robert Friedland, will issue roughly
76.8 million common shares to Zijin via a private placement at a
price of C$1.36 per share.
The deal will raise about C$105 million ($83.6 million) for
Vancouver-based Ivanhoe.
($1 = 1.2560 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)