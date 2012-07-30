(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
* Ivanhoe rights offering closes
* Rio buys 133.6 million shares for $935 million
* Rights offering to fund construction at Oyu Tolgoi
* Ivanhoe shares down 1.25 percent at C$8.67 on TSX
July 30 Rio Tinto Plc said on
Monday it paid about $935 million for 133.6 million shares of
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, or 51 percent of the stock the
Canadian miner put up in a shareholder rights offering.
The purchase allows Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio to
maintain its 51 percent ownership stake in Ivanhoe, which is
developing the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in
Mongolia.
Rio paid $7 a common share in the fully subscribed rights
offering and now holds more than 510 million shares of Ivanhoe.
Shares of Ivanhoe fell 1.25 percent to C$8.67 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Monday morning. The stock has halved in value
this year.
The offering, which closed on Monday, is part of a financing
plan for developing Oyu Tolgoi, located in a remote region of
Mongolia, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of the Chinese
border.
The mine is under construction, with first production
expected later this year and commercial production in 2013,
according to Ivanhoe's website.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)