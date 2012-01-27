MELBOURNE Jan 27 Global miner Rio Tinto
may push for a change in ownership of the
massive Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia, which is
two-thirds owned by Canada's Ivanhoe Mines, the
Canadian miner said in a U.S. filing.
Ivanhoe said the Anglo-Australian miner also plans to
replace some Ivanhoe senior managers and increase its
representation on the board. Rio increased its stake in the
Canadian miner to 51 percent earlier this week.
Rio may approach Ivanhoe "alone or jointly with a third
party, concerning the long-term structure of their existing
investment, a direct ownership interest in the Oyu Tolgoi
project or other changes to the capitalization, ownership
structure or operations of the company," Ivanhoe said in a
filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The filing went further than Rio Tinto's own announcement
after it moved to a majority position in Ivanhoe earlier this
week looking to step up control over Oyu Tolgoi, which is due to
start producing within 18 months.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on Ivanhoe's filing.
Rio flagged in 2010 that it had held talks with its biggest
shareholder, Chinalco, about possibly bringing in the Chinese
state-owned company as a partner in Oyu Tolgoi, a move that
would have to be approved by the Mongolian government.
Mongolia owns 34 percent of the project, while Ivanhoe owns
the rest.
Ivanhoe's shares have slumped 17 percent since Rio Tinto won
a fight against Ivanhoe's "poison pill" takeover defense,
clearing the way for it to take over Ivanhoe.
After increasing its stake to 51 percent, the
Anglo-Australian miner said it has no current plans to buy more
shares.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)