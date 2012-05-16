MELBOURNE May 16 If ever there was any doubt
about what Rio Tinto was really after in its pursuit of
Canadian miner Ivanhoe Mines, the answer just became
crystal clear.
Ivanhoe Mines said on Wednesday it will ask shareholders in
June to approve a new name for the company: Turquoise Hill
Resources.
That's English for Oyu Tolgoi, Ivanhoe's massive copper and
gold project in Mongolia, the only asset in Ivanhoe coveted by
Rio Tinto, which took management control of the Canadian
miner last month after moving to majority ownership.
Ivanhoe is trying to sell off its other assets, which
include a 58 percent stake in SouthGobi Resources and a
59 percent stake in Ivanhoe Australia, reshaping ahead
of a widely expected full takeover by Rio Tinto eventually.
Oyu Tolgoi is on track to start producing later in 2012,
with full commercial production expected in the first half of
2013, as long as it starts receiving power supply from China by
September, Ivanhoe said in its first-quarter results on
Wednesday.
