Sept 27 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) rose more than 18 percent on Tuesday after Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) raised its stake in the Canadian company in reaction to a move by the Mongolian government to renegotiate a landmark deal on developing the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto bought 3.7 million shares of Ivanhoe for about C$73 million ($72 million), boosting its stake in the exploration and development company to 49 percent, the limit allowed under an agreement between the two companies.

That helped send shares of Ivanhoe up 18 percent to C$20.33 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange after a sharp selloff on Monday.

"The recent move can be seen as a vote of confidence by Rio in the Oyu Tolgoi project, and by inference Ivanhoe," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Tony Robson in a note to clients.

Also helping the lift the shares, brokerage firm Credit Suisse raised its rating on Ivanhoe to "outperform" from "neutral".

Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe are partners in developing the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia's South Gobi region.

Ivanhoe owns 66 percent of the project, with the rest held by the Mongolian government. Under an investment agreement negotiated in 2009, Mongolia can raise its stake to 50 percent after 30 years.

On Monday, Ivanhoe shares fell more than 12 percent after Mongolia said it may seek to renegotiate the deal to speed up the timetable for its stake to rise. [ID:nS1E78P0AE]

Ivanhoe issued a strong statement on Monday that argued the existing investment agreement for Oyu Tolgoi remains a fair and legally binding contract.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)