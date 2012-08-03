Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
TORONTO Aug 3 Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, announced on Friday it is growing its commercial real estate portfolio in Brazil with a C$132.8 million ($132.9 million) investment in the country.
Montreal-based Ivanhoé Cambridge, which is among the top 10 real estate companies in the world, said it was acquiring a 73.2 percent stake in Shopping Golden Square - a shopping center that is under development around São Paulo.
This centre, set to open in April 2013, builds on Ivanhoé's existing portfolio of 11 other shopping centers around Brazil. Ivanhoé said about half the rental space at the shopping centre has already been reserved.
"We are pleased to enhance our competitive position in São Paulo," Claude Sirois, Ivanhoé's head of commercial Investment and Emerging Markets, said in a statement.
The firm is also ready to begin expanding its PortoVelho shopping centre that was opened in 2008 and developed with its Brazilian partner, Ancar Ivanhoe.
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.