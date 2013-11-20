BRIEF-Jiangsu Dagang's chairman resigns due to change in job role
Nov 20 Ivanhoé Cambridge: * Ivanhoé Cambridge- acquired twin office buildings in chicago's business
district; investment of over $360 million in 100% ownership of the propert * Source text for Eikon
HONG KONG, March 7 (IFR) - Asian credit markets weakened slightly on Tuesday as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Fed Reserve's perceived interest rates hike next week.
SHANGHAI, March 7 Hong Kong stocks were firm on Tuesday, as Chinese Internet giant Tencent led tech shares higher for the second day, after Beijing identified the sector as key to China's economic restructuring.