CALGARY, Alberta, March 17 Ivanhoe Energy Inc
said on Monday it is suspending work on its 20,000
barrel-per-day Tamarack oil sands project while it awaits
updated regulations from the province of Alberta on thermal oil
sands applications.
Ivanhoe said it will limit spending on the project to
essential items while it awaits the rules from the Alberta
Energy Regulator on shallow steam-assisted gravity drainage
(SAGD) oil sands projects.
Such projects use twin wells, with one pumping steam to
liquefy the tar-like bitumen trapped in sand while the other is
used to pump it to the surface.
Ivanhoe first applied for regulatory approval in November
2010 for the project, which has been delayed as it resolves
concerns from local stakeholders. But the company said it needs
the regulator to wrap up a review of its rules for SAGD projects
before it can proceed with Tamarack.
"We support (the regulator's) need to engage with more
stakeholders and come up with a long-term policy," said Hilary
McMeekin, a spokeswoman for the company. "Until then we're just
not in a position to invest any more in Tamarack."
Ivanhoe shares closed unchanged at 70 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.