BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Nov 18 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : * Announces updated independent preliminary economic assessment of its kamoa
copper discovery * Says a large mine and smelter would be developed using a two-phased approach * Says pea highlights include pre-tax internal rate of return of 18.5%;
after-tax irr of 15.2% * Says pea highlights include after-tax net present value, at an 8% discount
rate, of US$2.5 billion * Says pea highlights include steady-state production target of 300,000 tonnes
per year of blister copper * Says pea highlights include low pre-production capital requirement of
approximately US$1.4 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)